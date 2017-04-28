Goldfrapp vocalist makes her directorial debut with latest music video





Having recently performed in Philadelphia and New York, electronic duo Goldfrapp has unveiled the music video for “Systemagic,” the latest single from the band’s critically acclaimed Silver Eye album. In her directorial debut, vocalist Alison Goldfrapp expands on the artwork she created for the album, expressing her enjoyment in the director’s seat and hopes to explore it further; she had previously provided art direction for the video to the album’s first single, “Anymore.”

Of the video’s imagery, Goldfrapp states that she “wanted the focus to be on the dancers, their bodies and their movement,” showcasing the choreography of illyr. The song was featured, along with “Faux Suede Drifter,” in a recent episode of the ABC series Quantico.

In addition, Goldfrapp has announced several dates throughout Europe, Australia, and the U.K., with the band’s appearances in London and the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton already sold out; tour dates can be found on the band’s website.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)