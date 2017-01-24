Goldfrapp announces latest album, special show in London





Goldfrapp’s seventh studio album, Silver Eye, the group’s first in four years, will be released March 31 through Mute. The first single, “Anymore,” is available on YouTube, with fans drawing comparisons to the group’s Black Cherry era. Alison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory collaborated with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton, electronic composer Bobby Krlic (a.k.a. The Haxan Cloak), and abstract guitarist and frequent Brian Eno collaborator Leo Abrahams to create Silver Eye‘s dark electronic sound and enlisted David Wrench (The xx, fka Twigs, Caribou) to mix the album. Of the album, Alison states, “We’ve never liked repeating ourselves. Often we react to things we’ve just done. We like the spontaneity of not knowing. It’s only through the process that we start to figure out what it is. The fans who have stuck with us are the ones who embrace that idea and are excited by the thought that they don’t know quite what to expect next.” In addition, Gregory states, “I think writing an album is like being lost in a wood. You’re trying to figure out an interesting path. You don’t know whether it’s going to be a dead end or somewhere interesting and you never know when to stop because around the corner some beautiful vista might open up.” An already in demand photographer, Alison created the visuals to complement the album on the volcanic island of Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands.

Goldfrapp will perform a special show at London’s Roundhouse on March 27, featuring music from the new album. Fans signed up for the band’s mailing list will get early access to tickets. Silver Eye is available for pre-order now.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)