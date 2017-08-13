



Harsh electro/EBM act God Module has announced a tour in support of the band’s recently released two-disc retrospective album, titled Does This Stuff Freak You Out. Featuring rare remixes and alternative versions alongside longtime fan favorites, the album was releasd on August 4 via Metropolis Records, with the tour scheduled to begin on August 20 in Salt Lake City, UT. Supporting the band on the tour will be Seattle darkwave act Blakk Glass and Oklahoma dark electro band Visions in Black; additional support will come from Midnight Myth – the new project from Die Sektor’s Scott Denman – during the first half of the tour, and Finite Automata for the remaining dates. A full list of tour dates can be found via the God Module website and Facebook event page.

God Module

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube

Blakk Glass

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

Visions in Black

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Midnight Myth

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Finite Automata

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)