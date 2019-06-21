



With the release of the dark electro band’s eighth studio album approaching, God Module concludes its trilogy of singles leading up to The Unsound with the title track, “Unsound.” Like the preceding singles, “Cross My Heart” and “Unconscious,” the “Unsound” single is a joint release between Metropolis Records in North America and Infacted Recordings in Europe, dropping today, June 21 and available to purchase on Bandcamp; along with the album mix, the single includes remixes by E.S.A. and Finite Automata. As with the previous singles, the band has released a lyric video, edited and conceptualized by Courtney Bangert.











The Unsound will be released on July 12 in CD and digital formats, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore. In addition, God Module will be touring throughout 2019 in support of the album in both North America and Europe; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website. God Module founder and front man Jasyn Bangert will be performing at the upcoming Mechanismus Festival – Let’s Go to War with his side projet Hexheart on Tuesday, June 25.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)