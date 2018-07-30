Glitch Mode Recordings finalizes dates for Decode Tour 2018





Glitch Mode Recordings and Darker Side of Light Productions have announced dates and the final band lineup for the Decode Tour, which begins on August 2 in Wilmington, DE and continues until September 4 in Minneapolis, MN. A collective effort featuring Glitch Mode acts and friends, the Decode Tour is co-headlined by the label’s flagship band Cyanotic and Los Angeles electro/industrial artist KANGA, with support coming from Australian electro/hip-hop artist Amelia Arsenic and Canadian dark electronic band For All the Emptiness. Special guests on select dates are Rabbit Junk and RELIC; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Cyanotic website.

In additional news, Cyanotic has joined forces with U.k. industrial label Armalyte Industries to release a definitive T2 edition of the band’s latest album Tech Noir. Originally released via Glitch Mode in September of 2017, the new version includes seven additional tracks, and will be made available in digital and physical pressings during the Decode Tour. Order links are forthcoming.

Glitch Mode Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Cyanotic

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

KANGA

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Amelia Arsenic

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

For All the Emptiness

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Rabbit Junk

Website, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

RELIC

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube

Armalyte Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)