Ghosts in the Graveyard unveils new music video





Ghosts in the Graveyard – the synthpop/horror project of former God Module co-front man Byron C. Miller, Wiscon’s Paul Morgan, and Byron’s wife and collaborator Shelly Miller – has released a video for “Needs” off of the band’s debut album, Monsters for the Masses. The video is an homage to grainy ’80s VHS horror flicks following a modern day Dracula hunting and being hunted through the the streets and catacombs of Paris and Seattle. Friends and fans of the band were invited to do “death cameos” for the video; among the victims of the vampire’s thirst are A.D.S.R. MusicWerks label owner Mike Wimer (VNV Nation, The Labrynth, Information Society), Sarah Stewart (The Labrynth, Ayria), and DanXIII (Horror journalist of the former Famous Monsters of Filmland ). The video for “Needs” is up now on YouTube, while Monsters for the Masses is available via the Ghosts in the Graveyard Bandcamp.





