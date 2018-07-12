Ghosts in the Graveyard announces remix album to coincide with new Halloween movie





Nearly two years after the release of the Monsters for the Masses debut album, horror/darkwave act Ghosts in the Graveyard has announced a remix companion, titled The Last Halloween. With a planned release date of October 19 to coincide with the theatrical release of Halloween, the album will feature remixes from Blakk Glass, Pill Brigade, Dead Animal Assembly Plant, Kain Kinetic, and Endless Sunder; also contributing are Michael Wimer (VNV Nation, Information Society) and Chris Longo (Idoless, The Uncommitted). The Last Halloween will be a free digital release to be available via online platforms like Bandcamp and Spotify, with artwork by front man and founder Byron C. Miller. In addition, the band has announced that a music video for Chris Longo’s Babysitter Murders mix of the title track is currently in production. The song “The Last Halloween,” according to Miller, “is all about resurrection, the show that never ends, always coming back stronger, better. It seemed fitting to use a remix of this track to tie together this release.” Monsters for the Masses was released on October 21, 2016 via A.D.S.R. MusicWerks.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween is the eleventh entry in the prominent horror/slasher franchise, acting as a direct sequel to the original 1978 movie (disregarding the continuity established by previous sequels and remakes). John Carpenter – the creator of the original Halloween, and composer of the iconic theme song – not only acts as executive producer and creative consultant for the 2018 film, but also composed the score. Also returning to the new film are actors Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle reprising their roles from the 1978 original.

Ghosts in the Graveyard

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Halloween (2018)

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)