Ganser announces East Coast tour dates to support upcoming full-length debut





Nowave/alt. rock band Ganser has announced dates for an East Coast tour of the U.S. in support of the upcoming debut album, Odd Talk. Beginning with a release show and a record store day event in the band’s hometown of Chicago, the tour continues through until May 6 in Memphis, TN; a full listing of dates can be found on the Ganser website. Produced by Ganser and Donnie Moore and mastered by Daniel Husayn, Odd Talk was recorded in July of 2017 and marks the band’s first full-length album following a series of single releases since Ganser’s 2014 inception. The album is scheduled for release on April 20 via No Trend Records and is currently available for pre-order via Bandcamp; Odd Talk will be available in multiple formats, including cassette, vinyl, and digital.







As the first single from Odd Talk, Ganser has directed a music video for the track “PSY OPS,” edited by Vince McAley (GoFight, Dead on TV, Cubanate) and shot by Jason Kraynek.

Ganser

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

No Trend Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)