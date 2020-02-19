



Gang of Four has announced the release of a new EP, This Heaven Gives Me Migraine. Bookended by spoken interludes by late co-founder Andy Gill, the EP’s three songs are part of a new series of music revisiting and reimagining the band’s body of work, on which Gill continued to work on until just days before his passing, making final notes on the mixes from the hospital. Expressing the band’s sadness and shock at Gill’s passing, he states that the EP has provided Gang of Four “some stuff to focus on, which is good; it’s been a welcome distraction.” In addition, Gill’s wife Catherine Mayer has been working with the band to fulfill his vision, stating that the only change was the inclusion of two recordings of the man speaking, with vocalist John “Gaoler” Sterry referring to the spoken word snippets providing a “fly-on-the-wall intimacy to this EP.” The lead single, “The Dying Rays (2020),” which was released on Valentine’s Day via Rolling Stone , is a reimagining of a track from the group’s 2015 album, What Happens Next, with Sterry taking the place of original vocalist Herbert Grönemeyer. The EP is rounded out by a reworked version of “Natural’s Not In It” from the band’s seminal 1979 Entertainment! debut, and a newly evolved variation of “Toreador” from the 2019 Happy Now album. This Heaven Gives Me Migraine is due for release on February 26.

