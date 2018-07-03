Gaelynn Lea releases music video from upcoming third album





Renowned vocalist/violinist and disability advocate Gaelynn Lea has released the video for “Lost in the Woods” off of her upcoming third album, Learning How to Stay, due out on September 7, 2018. The album comes in the midst of a whirlwind of international shows by the artist, including the Winnipeg Folk Fest in July and Travelers’ Rest Fest, curated by The Decemberists, in August. In a departure from her primarily solo work, Lea’s unique vocals and violin are accompanied by musicians from her native Minnesota, all of whom add their own flavor to the mix. The 11 tracks explore the duality inherent in existence in styles ranging from pop and prog to folk and traditional ballads.





Gaelynn Lea

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)