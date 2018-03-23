Gaelynn Lea announces tour of the Pacific Northwest





Gaelynn Lea has announced that she will be embarking on a tour of the Pacific Northwest, which begins on March 27 in Grand Forks, ND and continues until April 16 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The tour will include two nights opening for prominent indie rock band The Decemberists at St. Paul, MN’s Palace Theatre on April 6 and 7; her association with the band began with guitarist Chris Funk, who featured her on an episode of Great Big Story’s Funk Plus One series. She is also featured on the band’s recently released I’ll Be Your Girl, performing on the track “Rusalka, Rusalka / Wild Rushes.”







Additional dates on the tour will feature fellow indie acts Arthur Anderson, Jenny Conlee (of The Decemberists), Native Horrow, Red Onion Purple, and Briffaut & Ghoulfriend. In addition, the April 5 date in Vancouver’s CBC Studios will see Lea performing for Kickstart Disability Arts & Culture; a full listing of tour dates can be found on Gaelynn Lea’s website.

Renowned as a vocalist and clasically trained violinist, Gaelynn Lea’s musical style utilizes technology and alternative playing styles to create a unique sound that blends elements of traditional folk and classical. Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, Gaelynn Lea is also a prominent disability advocate, speaking at universities and Ted Talks on various topics ranging from sexuality to accesibility in the music industry and art overcoming physical obstacles. She is the winner of NPR’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest concert series, and was a special guest performer at the Pigface25 anniversary performance on November 25, 2016.

Gaelynn Lea

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)