



Having laid to rest his longtime industrial/noise project Hindu Pez, Gabriel Perry has released the first single from his newest musical endeavor, Black Mass Gathering. With this new band stated by Perry to be a dance party celebration of the blasphemous and about "hyper-melody," "The Summoning of Asmodeus" was a track Perry began working on a year ago in January 2019 in what he refers to as "an over-caffeinated state," finally reaching its completion in November; blending elements of industrial, EBM, techno, and even futurepop, "The Summoning of Asmodeus" was produced, mixed, and mastered by JJ Williams (Oh-So, In Tenebris, XSmashCasters). The single was released on January 1, 2020 via Bandcamp and SoundCloud; Perry also states that this is but the first of four planned singles for 2020 (one each quarter), "rather than EPs or LPs."











Hindu Pez began in 2004, with Perry officially announcing the demise of the project in October 2019. A skilled producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist, he has contributed to several bands in a wide range of genres – from the noisy industrial/metal of [0PT-0UT], to the blues/rock sounds of Deathhouse Blues, the poppy synth/rock of Red This Ever, and the hip-hop stylings of The Wrist Cutter and Hooks and Bullets.

Black Mass Gathering

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)