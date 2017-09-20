Barely five months after the release of Code of Conduct, German EBM act Funker Vogt is back with the 10 track companion EP titled Musik Ist Krieg (Music Is War). The EP includes three brand new tracks alongside exclusive remixes from Code of Conduct featuring guest artists Agonoize, NOVAkILL, Cephalgy, and Kunstwerk. Musik Ist Krieg is due out on November 17 on Repo Records to coincide with the unveiling of Funker Vogt’s all new live show at Vienna’s Schattenwelt Festival, with more dates in the works for 2018. A full listing of live dates can be found on the Funker Vogt website. The album is available for pre-order now via Storming the Base.

