Funker Vogt returns with new lineup, new single, and new album





German EBM act Funker Vogt returns after a four year absence with a new album, Code of Conduct, set to drop June 2. The project will introduce fans to new vocalist Chris L. (Agonoize, The Sexorcist) on the album’s first single “Der Letzte Tanz,” May 19. Funker Vogt proclaim themselves “more complex and vital than ever,” maintaining the band’s place in the dark electro pantheon with Code of Conduct‘s 16 tracks mixing frenetic, driving club hits with calmer, almost melancholic offerings. Both the single and album will be released via Repo Records (the label owned by former Funker Vogt members Björn Böttcher and Kai Schmidt) in standard and limited first editions, with the latter featuring special packaging and bonus tracks; pre-orders for Code of Conduct can be found via Storming the Base.

Original vocalist Jens Kästel departed from the band in 2013 after the release of the Companion In Crime album, leaving programmer Gerrit Thomas as the sole remaining founding member.

Funker Vogt

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)