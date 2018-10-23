Front Line Assembly announces new single featuring DAF's Robert Görl





Two pioneers of the EBM/industrial world have collaborated as DAF’s Robert Görl is featured on the upcoming single from Front Line Assembly. With pre-orders for the digital single now available via Bandcamp, “Eye On You” is the first track from FLA’s upcoming album, Wake Up the Coma, due out in early 2019 on Metropolis Records; lso included on the single are remixes of the song by Terence Fixmer and Orphx, with the single releasing on November 16.

In addition, having recently appeared in all three cities of this year’s ColdWaves event, Front Line Assembly will be performing at the Days of Darkness II Festival in Baltimore, MD on October 27. Along with the festival’s usual contingent of dark rock and metal bands, the two-day/two-venue event includes fellow industrial acts Statiqbloom, Controlled Bleeding, Die Krupps, and Rome; further information can be found on the Facebook event page.

Front Line Assembly

Robert Görl

Metropolis Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)