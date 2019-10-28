



Continuously revered as one of the most influential acts in modern electronic and industrial music, Front Line Assembly has announce the release of a vinyl box set celebrating the band’s tenure on the Third Mind and Roadrunner imprints from 1988-1994. Featuring four of FLA’s most groundbreaking albums spanning 12 LPs, GCTM collects the iconic Gashed Senses & Crossfire, Caustic Grip, Tactical Neural Implant, and Millennium albums in remastered audio that also includes all of the corresponding singles and remixes associated with each album; additionally, the box set features an exclusive T-shirt, cover artwork by Dave McKean, as well as the previously unreleased track “Feeder,” pressed on a metallic flexi vinyl. With GCTM limited to 250 copies worldwide with no represses, the U.S. version is available to pre-order via the Artoffact Bandcamp and comes in a splatter vinyl design with each album presented by a different color – yellow for Gashed Senses & Crossfire, red for Caustic Grip, blue for Tactical Neural Implant, and white for Millennium – while the European edition can be pre-ordered via the AISA website and comes in all brown vinyl; the “Feeder” flexi is available in silver or gold, randomly inserted into the box sets. With the Bandcamp and AISA pre-orders acting as a crowdfunding campaign, the GCTM box set is due for release in May 2020; each album is also available to purchase individually in standard black or yellow vinyl.

Front Line Assembly

Artoffact Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)