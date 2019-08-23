



One of the key members of the pioneering electronic group Front 242, Patrick Codenys has joined forces with Alex Kourelis of electronic and experimental techno act Digital Geist for the release of a new 12-inch single, titled Minor. Featuring four versions of the title track, “Minor” includes a remix by Marcos Cabral, with mastering by Tarekith at Inner Portal Studio. The Minor EP is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp in digital and 12-inch vinyl formats, with the latter pressed on 150g black 33 1/3 RPM vinyl and limited to quantities of 300; the digital version releases on November 8, while the vinyl ships out on September 6.





Ilker Yücel