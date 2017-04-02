Front 242 announces North American fall tour





With the announcement of the band’s second appearance at the prestigious ColdWaves festival and band members Richard 23 and Patrick Codenys appearing on the panel at the screening of the upcoming WaxTrax! documentary in Chicago tonight, pioneering EBM and electronic act Front 242 will be embarking on a tour of North America beginning in fall. Spanning 12 dates through September and October, the Circling Overland tour begins on September 19 at New York City’s Irving Plaza, and concludes on October 7 at Brighton Music Hall in Boston. As part of the tour, Front 242 will be co-headlining the ColdWaves VI festival in Chicago on September 30; other acts performing at the festival include KMFDM, Assemblage 23, ohGr, Lord of the Lost, and The Gothsicles. Front 242 previously headlined ColdWaves IV in 2014. Additional dates on the Circling Overland tour can be found via the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)