Estonian industrial project Freakangel will release its first album with new label Digital World Audio on March 24. How the Ghost Became heralds the evolution of the group into industrial/metal, fusing the earlier hard pounding club style with a new heavier sound in the opening track “Witness the Fall” and the dance floor friendly “Giving Up the Ghost.” A new, stripped down approach to the vocals lets D.Darling’s powerful voice shine on tracks like “Make Me Disappear,” giving listeners a taste of the live Freakangel experience. CD editions of How the Ghost Became are available for pre-order now through Storming the Base, while digital editions are now available to purchase via the Digital World Audio Bandcamp.

