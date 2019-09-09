



Having once been the drummer for Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, Ilan Rubin has released a new EP under his new moniker of The New Regime, titled Heart. The EP is the first of a four-part series that will culminate in the band’s debut album, Heart Mind Body & Soul, during the first quarter of 2020; Rubin explains that this release strategy allows for listeners to discovered deeper meanings and layers in the songs that would inspire multiple listens, commenting that it would be “a disservice by releasing everything at once” due to the fact that “people seem to enjoy digesting music in small pieces.” Rubin goes on to say that The New Regime is a fresher start for him and that “This project in particular feels like a new beginning, even though it’s still me and I’m still writing, playing and singing everything.” Heart was released on September 6 via Red Music. Currently, Rubin is touring The New Regime as the support act for Angels & Airwaves on a North American fall tour, pulling double duty drumming for the headlining act and performing his own band; a full listing of tour dates can be found on The New Regime website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)