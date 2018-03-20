Florian Grey announces sophomore album





Dark rock singer/songwriter Florian Grey has announced that his sophomore album, RITUS will be released on May 18. The new album shows a more aggressive side of Grey, with synthpop and alt. rock influences blended with metal for a harder, more in-your-face sound, while still maintaining the symphonic and lyrical qualities of his previous work. The former solo project has grown into a band while on tour, with Grey bringing guitarist Von Marengo, drummer Yannik “Rage” Bockelmann, and bassist/keyboardist Simon Zlotos on board as full time members. Producer Hilton Theissen (Dark Millenium, Akanoid, Seadrake) and Hell Boulevard front man Matteo Vdiva Fabiani also lend their talents behind the scenes.

