FiXT looking for new artists in 2018 and 2019





Internationally acclaimed independent record label FiXT has announced that it is looking to sign new artists to their roster in 2018 and 2019. Home to a diverse array of cutting edge artists from all around the globe, FiXT is primarily searching for artists in varying styles of vocal based electronic and rock music, with a preference toward aggressive and energetic sounds that blend multiple genres. In addition, the imprint is searching for autonomous producers and artists with the ability to work independently and offer a steady stream of studio output. A full listing of criteria and information on submissions can be found on the label’s website.

Founded in 2006 by Klayton as an outlet for his work as Celldweller, the imprint has grown to feature a catalog that has connected with audiences for games, sci-fi, and comic books, reaching customers in over 130 countries. With placements in over 1,000 movie/TV/game titles, the current roster includes Klayton’s Celldweller, Circle of Dust, and Scandroid monikers, along with Blue Stahli, Sunset Neon, The Anix, The Qemists, Raizer, and Voicians.

FiXT

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)