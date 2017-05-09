First three long out-of-print albums from Der Blaue Reiter to be released in limited edition box set





In celebration of dark ambient project Der Blaue Reiter’s 10 year anniversary, Caustic Records will release an exclusive limited edition box set, Contaminated. The set is strictly limited to 300 copies and is presented in a special collector’s box and includes the band’s first three albums, 30 minutes of bonus material, including additional tracks and demos, and a commemorative booklet and pin. All three albums, 2006’s Le Paradise Funèbre, L’Envers Du Tristesse, 2008’s Silencis, and 2009’s Nuclear Sun – Chronicle of a Nuclear Disaster have been sold out for years and are collectors items. The label warns that Contaminated, which will be released on June 2, may well be the last chance to own these three albums in physical format. Der Blaue Reiter’s most recent release was 2016’s Fragments of Life, Love & War.

Der Blaue Reiter

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Bandcamp

Caustic Records

Website, MySpace, Facebook



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)