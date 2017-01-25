First ever authorized Swans documentary begins crowdfunding campaign





A Kickstarter campaign is underway to fund the first ever authorized documentary of the band Swans. Where Does a Body End? aims to transcend traditional music documentaries to secure the legendary group’s place in musical and cultural history. Filmmaker Marco Porsia, who has been filming the band since 2010, has been allowed unprecedented access to 35 years of previously unseen footage and photos to create a definitive portrait of the ever evolving band from its beginnings as a New York “noise experience” to the current state of “intensely focused grooves.” Interviews with current and former members, journalists, and fellow musicians, including Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore and Lee Ranaldo, JG “Foetus” Thirwell, Karen O (The Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Amanda Palmer, Kid Congo Powers, Mute Records founder Daniel Miller, Aidan Baker (Nadja), Jehnny Beth (Savages), and Jarboe, will flesh out the narrative. The campaign continues until February 22; backer rewards range from postcards to exclusive jewelry, art prints, and thanks in the documentary credits.





