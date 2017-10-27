Marking the experimental electronic artist’s first solo record in eight years, Fever Ray – a.k.a. Karin Dreijer – has announced the release of her new album Plunge for October 27 via Mute and Rabid Records. Largely recorded in Dreijer’s Stockholm studio and mastered by Mandy Parnell at Black Saloon Studios, Plunge features collaborations with producers Paula Temple, Deena Abdelwahed, NÍDIA, Tami T, Peder Mannerfelt and Johannes Berglund; other contributors to the album include flutist Aldo Arechar and violinist Sara Parkman. The album’s introductory single “To the Moon and Back” was released on October 20 and is available via Spotify, iTunes, and Apple Music. Plunge will be released physically on vinyl and CD formats on February 23, 2018, pre-orders are available now via Mute Records.

Dreijer is best known for her work in electronic duo The Knife with her brother Olof Dreijer, which disbanded in November of 2014 after completing a tour in support of the band’s 2013 Shaking the Habitual album. When the band was on hiatus in 2009, she released her critically acclaimed self-titled debut solo record under the Fever Ray moniker; several tracks from the album appeared in such TV programs as Breaking Bad, Vikings, Person of Interest, and Wentworth. Dreijer has also composed music for a theatrical adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s 1968 horror classic Hour of the Wolf, the 2011 movie Red Riding Hood, and the 2009 Dirty Diaries collection of feminist pornographic shorts.

