Fever Ray releases latest music video, announces tour dates





Fever Ray – a.k.a Karin Dreijer (The Knife) – has released the video for “Wanna Sip” off of her critically acclaimed new album, Plunge. The video follows the characters introduced in “Switch Seeks Same,” continuing as the fifth part of the narrative where “A New Friend,” “To The Moon and Back,” and “Twosome Takeover” left off. The series features striking imagery and strong visual motifs, which Dreijer and video director Martin Falck discussed indepth with Stereogum as an important aspect of Fever Ray’s art, particularly relating to sexual politics and the album’s “attempts to dissolve binaries and confront normative sex practices head on.”







Fever Ray has also announced 12 North American tour dates for May 2018, the first in over eight years. With pre-sale tickets available now via Spotify, general ticket sales begin on Friday January 26. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Fever Ray website. Plunge is available in digital and streaming formats now, with CD and vinyl editions expected in spring of 2018. A remix of “Wanna Sip” by Sissel Wincent has also been released in digital and streaming formats.

Fever Ray

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Mute Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter

The Knife

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Rabid Records

Website, Twitter, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)