



Swedish electronic artist Fever Ray – the alter ego of The Knife’s Karin Dreijer – will be releasing a live album on August 2 via Mute and Rabid Records. Recorded at the celebrated performance in London in March 2018, Live at the Troxy chronicles the artist’s tour in support of the 2017 album Plunge; for these live performances, Dreijer adamantly took a stand against the male-dominated music and live industry, “breaking free of the patriarchy and creating an enterprise that is driven by women and individuals not bound by gender,” as described by writer Laura Snapes in her article on Red Bull’s The Red Bulletin . As such, the tour found Dreijer working with woman and non-binary performers and production designers; further challenging the stigmas of gender, age, sexuality, and motherhood, as can be found on the themes she explored on Plunge, five of the six performers involved were in their 40’s, four of whom with children. Snapes further states in her article, “Dreijer cultivated an atmosphere of total transparency: of community, compassion, freedom and empowerment among her predominantly – and defiantly – female performers and crew.” Live at the Troxy is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Live Here Now, including a deluxe triple-LP edition on 180g orange vinyl that comes with an exclusive poster.

Additionally, Fever Ray will be joining performance artist CHRISTEENE as a special guest for her performance paying tribute to Sinead O’Connor’s The Lion and The Cobra. The show is scheduled to take place on September 22 at London’s Barbican, with more friends and allies to be announced soon.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)