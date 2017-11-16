Fever Ray announces UK and European tour dates for 2018

Fever Ray, the experimental solo project of Karin Dreijer, has announced its first live shows since 2010. Dreijer, who is best known as half of electronic duo The Knife with her brother Olof Dreijer, announced a 22 date UK and European tour in support of her latest album, Plunge, in early 2018. The tour kicks off February 18 in Vienna, Austria, winding across the continent and Britain before wrapping up April 6 in Stockholm, Sweden. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the Fever Ray website; tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17. Plunge is out now in digital format, with CD and vinyl editions due out February 23. Pre-orders for both physical editions are available now through Mute Records.





