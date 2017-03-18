Fashion Bomb members return as DEVILS with new single and lyric video





DEVILS, the new project from Adrian Valerie and Acid White of Chicago’s Fashion Bomb, has unveiled a lyric video for the band’s debut single, “Out of Me.” Referring to their music as “the sound of truth,” which sometimes “lies hidden in the dark,” this marks the first new music from the Fashion Bomb camp since 2009, after the release of Visions of the Lifted Veil.

“Out of Me” is now available to purchase via iTunes; no news has been reported on any other upcoming releases or shows, but with this first taste of the new band, audiences can expect darker things to come from Val and Acid. Further describing the band’s sound and intent, “There is darkness that surrounds us, and exists within all of us. We only need to listen to what is whispered there and we can wear this darkness—this truth—like armor. It will protect us like a canopy. Embrace the truth. Embrace the dark. Embrace DEVILS, and the dark will embrace you back.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)