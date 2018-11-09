



As a preview of her band’s long awaited third album, Black Light White Dark, Evi Vine has announced the record’s first single, “Sabbath,” to be released on December 6. Featuring performances by The Cure bassist Simon Gallup and Fields of the Nephilim guitarist Peter Yates, the single presents the band’s ethereal and evocative style in fine form, with the album exploring themes of the darker nature of the human heart and post-apocalyptic environments. Vine refers to “ghosts of childhood, self-destructive pain and sorrow, all our personal struggles, doubt, and change” as the human experiences she draws from to examine “the circular patterns of man, and reflecting beauty and violence in the world.” With production by Dave Izumi (Nordic Giants, Ed Harcourt) and mixing by Phill Brown (Talk Talk, Led Zeppelin, Robert Palmer, Jimi Hendrix), she also states the album to be the first time the band recorded live, “which meant we were perhaps able to express the energy in the room together, vibing off one another and experimenting with new sounds in a new space.”

Gallup refers to his involvement as “A quick day that had started 20 months before.” He elaborates that he and Vine met in Hammersmith, where in a drunken state, he’d expressed interest in collaborating; “Don’t hear anything for ages, then an e-mail out of the blue… three songs… feel nervous, but really enjoy the songs. A day trip to the coast, and a lovely welcome with dogs, have beer, and made to feel even more welcome.” Phill Brown further states the album to be one to get lost in, calling it “intense – dark, layered, wonderfully atmospheric, fragile, and at times stripped bare.”







Black Light White Dark also features contributions from Faust’s Geraldine Swayne and Martyn Baker, best known for his work with Shriekback and Goldfrapp. The album is available for pre-order now via the band’s website, due for release in early 2019 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with the first pressing limited to 300 copies.

In 2016, Evi Vine contributed backing vocals on The Mission’s Another Fall From Grace and on Phillip Clemo’s DreamMaps. She’s shared the stage with The Mission and Wayne Hussey, Chameleons Vox, The Voodoo Club, and Slash. Most recently, she was a featured member of the all-star lineup on Finding Beauty in Chaos, the debut album from Michael Ciravolo’s Beauty in Chaos. Other performers on the album include Gallup, Hussey, Al Jourgensen, Robin Zander, Ice-T, and Michael Anthony among others.

Evi Vine

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)