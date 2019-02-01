Evi Vine releases second single from upcoming album, addressing themes of suicide and loss





With her third album’s release date fast approaching, London darkwave/alt. rock artist Evi Vine has released the second single from Black//Light//White//Dark, titled “My Only Son.” Featuring piano arrangements by Kevin Pollard, the song follows up on the preceding single, “Sabbath,” with lyrics revolving around the suicide of a close friend, expressing the album’s themes of transforming pain into beauty. “It seems only when I am most troubled in my heart that I write… a reflex,” the artist states of the songwriting process, “the feeling of the words surge forward, more like a flood from my head to the paper, and I am compelled to write in that moment. This song was my way of releasing some of that sorrow.” Of the sense of loss that inspired the song, Vine continues, “He was a beautiful perfect and imperfect soul – as we all are. I can see his intelligent eyes, his unassuming beguiling smile, his beautiful hands. It hurts me now to think of him and the tears come.” The music video directed by Phillip Clemo is in Vine’s words, “a textural interpretation of the last hours of a friend. He is now someone I knew in a different life… forever in the stars.”







Black//Light//White//Dark will be released on February 22 via Solemn Wave Records, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp. Produced by Dave Izumi and engineered by Phill Brown (whose extensive credits include the likes of David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, and Talk Talk, to name a few), the album features guest performances by the likes of Simon Gallup (The Cure), Peter Yates (Fields of the Nephilim), Geraldine Swayne (Faust), and Martyn Barker (Shriekback, Goldfrapp). As a band, Vine is joined by guitarist/keyboaridst Steven Hill, bassist Matt Tye, and drummer David “GB” Smith, while Vine herself has collaborated with the likes of The Mission, Beauty in Chaos, and Graeme Revell. She will be performing at Petit Bain in Paris on February 6 as the support act for Brendan Perry of Dead Can Dance.





