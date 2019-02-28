Evestus releases "surprise" EP





Releasing on March 1 via the Syndicol Music imprint, Estonian industrial/goth band Evestus has announced a new “surprise” EP, titled Post 18 Depression. Created entirely in 2019 and inspired by the depression he suffered throughout the previous year, the band’s front man and namesake Evestus comments about the EP, “Everything I’ve ever released has been with great planning and immense attention to every detail – for once I wanted to just throw something out there that’s raw and fresh – unpolished and uncensored,” further stating the EP to be an “impulsive and spontaneous release.” According to the band, the EP will see Evestus’ music embracing new approaches to songwriting and production, “immersing the listener in an atmospheric, aggressive, and emotional release.” Among the EP’s five tracks will be a cover of the Tears For Fears hit “Mad World,” featuring a collaboration with guitarist Matthew Setzer (Skinny Puppy, ohGr, KANGA, Indradevi), who had recently performed bass and keyboards on tour with Psyclon Nine; also providing additional drums on the track “Nothing Like You” is Mark Atso (ex-Metsatöll, Must Hunt). To promote the Post 18 Depression EP, Evestus will be performing a pair of U.K. shows on March 1 and 2 at The Sussex Arms in Turnbridge Wells and the Renaissance Festival in London, respectively.

Along with this surprise release, Evestus is currently in the studio working on a new full-length album with producer Ade Fenton (Gary Numan); two music videos have been released to preview the record, although no title or release date has yet been announced.

