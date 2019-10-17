



EVA X – the project of Canadian synthpop artist Gaby Marie – has released her first solo EP, Electrowoman. Recorded and produced by the artist herself, the EP’s five tracks were mixed by Shane Stephenson and Chris Lacroix and includes remixes by Virtual Terrorist and Silver Walks, with the EP’s artwork created by Konn Lavery The artist states that the decision to go it alone on songwriting, production, and performance sprang from dissatisfaction with the amount of creative input in previous group projects, and is reflected in the album’s theme of independence; she goes on to say, “Electronic music represented an opportunity to sort of own the creative process from start to finish, so I embraced it and here we are.” Electrowoman was released on October 11 and is available in digital formats now via Bandcamp.









