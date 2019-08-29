



One of the most recognized acts in the realm of Latin American electro/rock, Estados Alterados has unveiled a new music video for the song “Mantra.” Directed and edited by Hamieth Camilo Forero Pinilla, the video presents what the Colombian band defines as “a steampunk experiment” that takes inspiration from the photographic styles of the early 20th century, shot in various locations, from Medellín and Bogotá in the band’s home country, and in Los Angeles. “Manta” is the latest single from Estados Alterados’ latest album, Lumisphera, released via the band’s own imprint on August 10, 2018; the album was produced by Amir Derakh (Julien-K, Dead by Sunrise, ex-Orgy), with the album’s opening track “Bendiciones” featuring a guest performance by Julien-K.







Most recently, Derakh produced Star Beast, the latest album from fellow electro/rock act Ghostfeeder, while Julien-K front man Ryan Shuck joined nü-metal act Adema as lead singer for the band’s fall tour with Powerman 5000; dates for the tour can be found on the Adema Facebook page. Additionally, Julien-K member Anthony “Fu” Valcic appears on the upcoming EP from industrial/pop artist KANGA, co-mastering with fellow Skinny Puppy alumni Dave “Rave” Ogilvie. Julien-K is currently working on completion of the band’s new crowdfunded album Harmonic Disruptor.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)