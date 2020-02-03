



With a new album on the horizon, Kansas City electronic artist Essenger has unveiled his latest single, titled “Empire of Steel.” Blending ’80s inspired synthwave with an edgy cyberpunk style, the song features a collaboration with fellow FiXT Neon artist Scandroid, the song lyrically exploring dystopian themes of mega-corporations exploiting artificial intelligence for nefarious purposes; with the track, Essenger asks, “Could the merging with the machines be the key to restoring balance?” Now available to purchase via Bandcamp, “Empire of Steel” is featured on the upcoming After Dark album, with the artist explaining that he began working on the track just days before the final album had to be submitted. “Given the circumstances, I knew it would have a slim chance of making the album, but by the end of the day, it turned into one of my favorite songs I’ve written.” Although not written with Scandroid in mind, Essenger felt the strength of the chorus was better suited to Klayton’s vocals rather than his own; “I got lucky and he hopped on the track, delivering a killer performance and exceeding my expectations with his signature vocoder lines and his own verse.”







With a release date of February 7, After Dark can be pre-ordered in digital and cassette formats via Bandcamp. Besides Scandroid, the album features collaborations with the likes of Lexi Norton, Young Medicine, and PYLOT, all featured on the album’s previous four singles.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)