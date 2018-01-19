Erasure collaborates with post-classical group Echo Collective to reinterpret latest album





Celebrated synthpop duo Erasure has announced its next album, World Beyond, a post-classical reinterpretation of the 2017 album World Be Gone by the Brussels based Echo Collective. Recorded over 10 days at Jet Studio in Brussels with vocalist Andy Bell, World Beyond was arranged by Echo Collective’s Gary De Cart, Margaret Hermant, and Neil Leiter, who along with four other members of the collective recreated Erasure’s electronic pop sounds in a post-classical context. Of the process, which Leiter explains was based on “deconstruction and repurposing,” the group explored the different layers of Erasure’s original compositions, “using the layers that inspired us or we found essential,” while giving Bell free range “to explore more dynamics and vocal range” in order to emphasize the importance of the text in the overall construction. Bell states, “…the reinterpretations have brought such enormous context to the songs, it has created a new place for them.” The idea for World Beyond first came from a suggestion by Erasure’s Vince Clarke for a single to be given an orchestral reinterpretation, with the artist subsequently contacting Echo Collective. Clarke states, “It was great to talk through ideas with Echo Collective and then see how their arrangements took shape. The collaboration has given elements of the album a whole new feel and Andy’s vocals remain as powerful and uplifting as ever.” As a result, World Beyond showcases a more reflective side to Bell’s and Clarke’s musical output, “giving the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination.” Such topics as post-Stonewall LGBT rights and optimism for the future in the post-truth age.







Pre-orders for World Beyond in CD, cassette, digital, and limited CD book and vinyl editions are available via Lexer; the album is due for release on Mute Records on March 9.

In addition, Erasure will be embarking on a world tour with the European leg beginning on January 29 in Dublin, Ireland and continuing until March 9 in Copenhagen, Denmark. From there, the band will hit Mexico and Central and South America from April 21 to May 12, and then to North America from July 6 in Miami Beach, FL until August 26 in Los Angeles, CA.A full listing of tour dates and ticket details can be found on the Erasure website.





