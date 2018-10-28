End.User resurfaces with first EP of new material in two years





Two years after joining the Hands Production imprint and releasing his highly acclaimed Enter to Exit album, industrial/drum & bass artist End.user has announced his latest EP, appropriately titled Resurface. Containing seven tracks, the EP presents End.user further refining his approach toward combining atmosphere and emotion with the urgency and hard-hitting qualities of breakbeats – “mood music, but also upfront tunes peering at the dance floors.” In addition, the EP also finds End.user collaborating with fellow breakcore acts 2methyl and Trash.Eater. Digital editions of Resurface are available now via Bandcamp, while CD editions are due for release on November 26, with pre-orders now available via Storming the Base.





End.User/Sonic Terror Recordings

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp (End.User), Bandcamp (Sonic Terror Recordings)

Hands Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)