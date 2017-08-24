Electronic Sound giving away Kraftwerk box sets





Pioneering German electronic act Kraftwerk, to help celebrate the launch of the UK publication’s YouTube channel, will be giving away via the Electronic Sound YouTube channel the group’s 3-D Catalogue box set. For subscribing, liking, commenting on, and sharing the YouTube channel and launch video, Electronic Sound will be giving away these box sets. Among the swag being given away are five vinyl LP sets, five Blu-Ray and coffee table book, eight CD sets, and 20 Blu-Ray/DVD packages. Winners will be selected by Electronic Sound ‘s editor and announced via YouTube.





Kraftwerk

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Electronic Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)