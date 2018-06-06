Einstürzende Neubauten announces live dates, official release of Phase II album





Pioneering German industrial act Einstürzende Neubauten has embarked on a series of performance dates in which the band will perform the highly acclaimed 2014 Lament album. As the music on Lament was originally commissioned by the city of Diksmuide to commemorate the 100th anniversary since the start of World War I, these tour dates will be in special locations to now mark the anniversary of the war’s end, with the last three shows to take place in Berlin at the Pierre-Boulez-Saal in November. The concert hall opened in March of 2017 and has since become renowned for juxtaposing classical and romantic works with more contemporary artists with a guiding principle of “music for the thinking ear,” a philosophy of openness and innovation that appeals greatly to Neubauten’s unique aesthetic. Tickets for the Pierre-Boulez-Saal performances go on sale today via the venue’s website, while a full listing of live and festival dates can be found on the band’s website.

Einstürzende Neubauten has further announced the official release of Grundstück, a record that had previously been available to supporters of the group’s Phase II community in 2005. Grundstück will be available on CD and vinyl, with both to include an accompanying DVD and booklet, and will be released on September 7.

Einstürzende Neubauten

Website, Facebook

Pierre-Boulez-Saal

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)