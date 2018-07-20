Ego Likeness to tour North America, announces two-disc collection of early recordings





A celebrated staple of the goth/electro scene, Ego Likeness has announced the release of a two-disc collection of the band’s earliest works. Featuring previously unreleased recordings and demos that predate the Dragonfly debut in 2000, Songs From a Dead City presents a much rawer and diverse aspect to the band’s sound, with elements of trip-hop and other youthful experiments showcasing what the band calls “the magical land of Once Upon a Time… before we were monsters.” The tracks on Songs From a Dead City were specially remastered for this collection, with a release date of August 24 via Metropolis Records; pre-orders are now available via the Metropolis Records website and Bandcamp.

Subsequently, Ego Likeness will be touring North America in October and November with fellow dark electro duo Abbey Death as the support act; West Coast dates will include an acoustic set by Sunshine Blind’s Caroline Blind. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Ego Likeness website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)