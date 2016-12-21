Echo Us premieres new music video for Winter Solstice.





Echo Us, the progressive music brainchild of composer and multi-instrumentalist Ethan Matthews, has premiered a new music for the track “It’s Time for Winter.” Recorded during the sessions for 2012’s Tomorrow Will Tell the Story and released just in time for Winter Solstice (the darkest day in 500 years), this marks the first video single from the band’s upcoming fifth album, which will be released in 2017. The track will also be made available as a single download via Bandcamp, while the video can be viewed on YouTube, DailyMotion, and Vimeo. Further details on the upcoming will be forthcoming, marking the epilogue to the what Echo Us refers to as the Trilogy Memoriam – encompassing tracks that “didn’t fit within that larger work.” Of the album’s conception, Matthews states, “It was like plucking out things from the whole that didn’t quite fit before, but they fit together perfectly as this new album.”





Echo Us/Absolute Probability Recordings

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)