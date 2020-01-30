



Pioneering American industrial/experimental act Hunting Lodge has announced the release of the Shack EP for the first time on vinyl. As the EP was previously available only on cassette, Easy Listening Records will now release a limited run of 300 hand-numbered copies with a bonus CD including the original album tracks and previously unreleased material. Shack was remastered for vinyl by Warren Defever of His Name is Alive and Third Man Records fame, with Bruce Lichor of Independent Projects Press once again lending his hand for the cover art, hearkening back to the original release. With a release date of January 31, the Shack reissue can be ordered now via the Easy Listening Records website.

Comprised of Lon C. Diehl, Skott Rusch, and Karl Nordstrom, Hunting Lodge made its live debut in September 1982 at the ballroom of the Harrington Hotel, the recording of which subsequently encompassing the band’s first release. Nordstrom left the band afterward, with Helmut Robison taking his place. Several releases followed throughout the decade before the band ceased activity after the 1989 release of the Carnivora! EP. Rusch and Diehl reunited in 2011 for a performance with Apetechnology, captured on the 2012 @ Destroy Compound split EP, followed in 2018 by the Unearthed + Son of Will limited edition cassette, which featured a new track along with previously unreleased versions of tracks from the 1983 Will album.

In addition, Rusch has announced the official CD release of the 2016 Witches of Malibu album, Twisted in Ritual. Originally, the album was slated to be released on vinyl LP by Kitty Play Records, but this never surfaced; Rusch then sold the album at shows in hand produced CDr, with this new official version available to purchase via Love Earth Music.

