Duo of Henrik Nordvargr Björkk and Margaux Renaudin adopt new name, announce second album





Renowned industrial/doom artist Henrik Nordvargr Björkk has once again joined forces with Margaux Renaudin for a second collaborative album, taking on a new moniker named after their first album – Anima Nostra. Under this new identity, the duo has announced the release of the group’s second full-length album, titled Atraments. Featuring artwork by Trepaneringsritualen’s Thomas Ekelund, Atraments expands on the foreboding dark ambience of the pair’s 2016 debut, promising to eclipse Björkk’s past output with its blurring elements of industrial, doom metal, and neo-classical. The album is said to showcase a darker, grander scope with swells of brass, tribal percussion, and bass-heavy dirge rhythms, topped off by vocals that the duo states are “employed to drag the listener inexorably into an inferno of apocalyptic proportions, while adding a more structured ‘song’ element and trumpeting the arrival of an inevitable doom.” Atraments will be released in digital and digipak CD formats on June 16 via Malignant Records, with an accompanying video to be revealed soon.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)