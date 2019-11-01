



After making a splash with a two EPs and several remixes, L.A. by way of London industrial/rock act Drownd at last has announced the highly anticipated self-titled debut album. Further showcasing the band’s transgressive blend of harsh electronic atmospheres with darkly infectious melodies and guitar driven machine/rock, the eponumous album features eight tracks produced and performed entirely by Drownd front man and founder Joe Crudgington. Drownd is due for release on Devember 13 via Armalyte Industries, with the band further announcing that it will make its live headlining debut three days prior; with the live lineup including drummer Paul Traveler, bassist Matt Sutton, lead guitarist Tom Hancock, and rhythm guitarist Sophia Doe, Drownd will be performing at The Black Heart in Camden, London, U.K. on December 10, with tickets for the event available via SeeTickets.

Drownd signed with Armalyte Industries earlier in 2019, releasing the Sick Like You debut EP on April 12, with the Stay Away EP following up on August 6. Crudgington is also a live member of fellow U.K. industrial/rock act Sulphur, having appeared in the band’s latest music video, “You Threw It All Away.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)