Mar 2019 20

dreDDup unveils first single from upcoming ninth album0

Posted In News

dreDDup unveils first single from upcoming ninth album
 
Celebrating 22 years of existence and in preparation for a European tour, Serbian industrial act dreDDup has released a new music video for the track “Designed to Die (Radioactive Youth).” Directed by Mihajlo Obrenov, the video is a starkly lit lo-fi presentation that serves as the first single to the band’s upcoming ninth album, Romance of Romans. With lyrical themes “about a world of tomorrow, which is inevitable if we continue this way,” the song and video offer up dreDDup’s signature blend of pulsating EBM rhythms, distorted mechanical textures, and abrasive in-your-face vocals and visuals that look like a blend of the band’s live show and outtakes from the late ’80s cyberpunk classic Tetsuo: The Iron Man. Romance of Romans follows up on last year’s Soyuz and is due for released in 2020 via dreDDup’s longtime imprint Crime:Scene Records.
 

 

dreDDup
Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube
Crime:Scene Records
Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube
 
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

Leave a Comment

CAPTCHA

*

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!