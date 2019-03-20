dreDDup unveils first single from upcoming ninth album





Celebrating 22 years of existence and in preparation for a European tour, Serbian industrial act dreDDup has released a new music video for the track “Designed to Die (Radioactive Youth).” Directed by Mihajlo Obrenov, the video is a starkly lit lo-fi presentation that serves as the first single to the band’s upcoming ninth album, Romance of Romans. With lyrical themes “about a world of tomorrow, which is inevitable if we continue this way,” the song and video offer up dreDDup’s signature blend of pulsating EBM rhythms, distorted mechanical textures, and abrasive in-your-face vocals and visuals that look like a blend of the band’s live show and outtakes from the late ’80s cyberpunk classic Tetsuo: The Iron Man. Romance of Romans follows up on last year’s Soyuz and is due for released in 2020 via dreDDup’s longtime imprint Crime:Scene Records.





dreDDup

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Crime:Scene Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)