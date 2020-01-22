



Formed in 2007 as a more experimental side project of Serbian industrial act dreDDup, MRT has released a music video for the new single, “Bootty FaL.” Utilizing found footage from director Lawrie Brewster’s The Unkindness of Ravens, the video presents a monochromatic onslaught of imagery both mystical and violent, befitting the track’s abrasive and dissonant blend of atonal distorted synths, howling vocals, and metallic percussion. The single comes from the project’s ninth studio album, Urwell, released this past December and available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp; band members Inquisitor Uzumaki and dr. Eath have also announced that MRT is currently planning a tour to promote the album, while the pair also continues to experiment with new material to appear in 2020. Additionally, the ninth dreDDup album, Romance of Romans is due for release in 2020 via Crime:Scene Records.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)