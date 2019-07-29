



Dracula Party – the horror themed dark electro duo of vocalist/lyricist Byron C. Miller (Ghosts in the Graveyard) and keyboardist/programmer Chris Longo (The Uncommitted) – has unveiled a music video for the track “Trick or Treat” from the band’s The Devil Wears a Mask debut. Directed and edited by Miller and featuring cinematography by Paul Morgan, the vocalist states the video’s inspiration to be drawn from the Giallo films of the ’70s, stating that “I love working with saturated colors and surreal imagery to create nightmarish realities.” Morgan and Miller had previously collaborated on the 2016 feature The Anatomy of Monsters, while Miller’s wife Shelly Smith created the video’s production design; starring in the lead role is genre actress Kay Whitney (Z Nation, Tall Men).







The Devil Wears a Mask was released on July 6, and is available to purchase via Bandcamp; each of the EP’s four original tracks takes direct inspiration from well known titles of horror cinema and literature, with the lyrics of “Trick or Treat” depicting “an iconic slasher story inspired by Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers; the EP also contains a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “The Becoming,”

Active as a filmmaker as well as a musician, Byron C. Miller is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit for his award winning short (In Here) I Am God, which he wrote and edited; the short will be playing as an “official slection” to the Hollyshorts Film Festival on August 11 at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre.





