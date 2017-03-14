Horror punk guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein (DOYLE, Misfits) will have a starring role in the upcoming Death Ward 13, produced by The Readmond Company and helmed by award winning horror director Todd Nunes (All Through the House). “It’s time to release the beast on the big screen,” states Doyle, expressing that he is looking forward to beginning his movie career with Death Ward 13, concluding with, “Let the killing begin!” A remake of the 1973 cult classic Don’t Look in the Basement, and inspired by the Edgar Allan Poe short story The System of Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether , Death Ward 13 is currently in pre-production, with Doyle to be portraying a ruthless killer called The Duke, according to director Nunes. “I’m a big fan of Doyle and his music and always thought he would make a menacing horror movie villain,” referring to Doyle’s reputation as one of the originators of horror punk as the guitarist for Misfits, as well sporting the iconic Devilock hair style since the late ’70s. “With his threatening looks and massive build, this man will scare the crap out of everyone.”

Death Ward 13 was co-written by Nunes with Tara Knight and promises to be a grindhouse-inspired gore fest depicting a “shocking collection of criminally insane patients: botched lobotomies, necophilia, sexual deviance, and violent psychopaths.” The movie marks not only Doyle’s cinematic debut, but marks the director’s latest collaboration with producers Stephen Readmond and Christopher Stanley, the team having received 23 awards and nominations – including Best Slasher (RIP Horror Film Festival), Best Killer/Slasher (“Golden Skulls” Award, The Horrific Network), and Best Director (Hardcore Horror Fest) – for 2016’s All Through the House.

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein is currently on tour in the U.S. in support of his latest record As We Die, to be released on May 5 via Monsterman Records and Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson’s EMP Label Group.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)