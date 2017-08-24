Following up on the band’s ongoing series of tours and the recent release of the As We Die album, horror/punk act DOYLE will be joining legendary comic/metal act GWAR on that band’s The Blood of Gods Tour. Spanning 13 dates along the east coast and midwest, the tour begins on October 20 in GWAR’s hometown of Richmond, VA and continues until November 5 in Lawrence, KS. DOYLE will then continue on the latest leg of the band’s As We Die Tour from November 6 in Fargo, ND until November 11 in Flint, MI. Support acts for The Blood of Gods Tour include Ghoul and U.S. Bastards to make for a visceral and viscious heavy metal engagement.









DOYLE/Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein

GWAR

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)