DOYLE announces U.S. tour dates in June with Davey Suicide





Following a recently completed European run of touring, the horror/punk icon known as Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has announced the U.S. leg of his DOYLE project’s Abominate the World Tour. Launching on June 1 in Raleigh, NC and continuing throughout the month until June 29 in Niagra Falls, NY, the tour will feature support from Davey Suicide, having just completed a support slot on the Blood, Lust, Death tour headlined by Dope and Combichrist.

The tour follows the release of DOYLE’s second solo outing, titled DOYLE II: As We Die, dropping on May 5 via DOYLE’s own Monsterman Records and Ellefson Music Productions (EMP). The label will also release a new reissue of DOYLE’s Abominator debut. Tickets for the tour and pre-orders for the album can be found via both the artist’s and the label’s websites.

To help promote the tour, a teaser clip of the “Run for Your Life” music video from As We Die can be viewed on YouTube.













